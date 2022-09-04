Paytm says no links with traders in loan app case

Digital payments firm issues communique after ED searches in micro-loan app case

Yuthika Bhargava NEW DELHI
September 04, 2022 22:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Following searches conducted by Enforcement Directorate (ED) at locations linked to Paytm Payment Services, the company on Sunday said that the merchants under scrutiny are not Paytm entities and the seized funds do not belong to the company.

The ED on Saturday said it carried out searches as part of investigation in the Chinese micro-loan app case at six premises in Bengaluru, including those of Razorpay Pvt, Cashfree Payments and Paytm Payment Services.

“As a part of ongoing investigations on a specific set of merchants, the ED has sought information regarding such merchants to whom we provide payment processing solutions. It is hereby clarified that these merchants are independent entities, and none of them are our group entities,” Paytm said in a communique to BSE (formerly Bombay Stock exchange).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that it will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities, and all the directive actions are being duly complied with.

“It may be noted that ED has instructed us to freeze certain amounts from the Merchant IDs (MIDs) of a specific set of merchant entities (as mentioned by the ED in their press release). It may be further noted that none of the funds which have been instructed to be frozen belong to Paytm or any of our group companies,” it added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The case relates to alleged extortion and harassment of those who had taken small loans through the mobile apps operated by China-based individuals.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app