Fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand, on July 19 said its loss has widened to ₹840 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company had posted a loss of ₹358.4 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The consolidated revenue of Paytm declined 33.48% to ₹1,639.1 crore during the reported quarter, from ₹2,464.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

