Paytm earmarks ₹100 cr. for marketing during festive season

Paytm on Monday said it has set aside ₹100 crore for marketing campaigns during festive season to promote UPI, buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) and wallet businesses.

“These campaigns will be aligned to promote digital payments in India and educate users about Paytm UPI for money transfers, Paytm Wallet and Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later) for spends, to drive financial inclusion across the country,” the company said in a statement.

The company also announced ‘Cashback Dhamaka’ starting October 14, where users can win cashback for money transfers, online, offline payments or recharges done through the app. “The programme will be rolled out across all districts in India — from merchant partners’ stores to large retail outlets, as well as online platforms. There will be a special focus on the States of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka,” it said.

As part of the campaign, during October 14-November 14, everyday 10 lucky winners will win ₹1 lakh each, 10,000 winners will get ₹100 cashback, while another 10,000 users will win ₹50 cashback. Closer to Diwali (November 1-3) users can win up to ₹10 lakh daily. it said.