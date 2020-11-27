Passengers can carry double check-in baggage in economy class of India-U.K. flights: British Airways

Passengers will now be able to take two pieces of check-in baggage, with each weighing a maximum of 23kg, British Airways said in a release.

Passengers travelling in the economy class of India-U.K. flights of the British Airways will be able to carry double check-in baggage with them during this winter season, the airline said on Friday.

Passengers will now be able to take two pieces of check-in baggage, with each weighing a maximum of 23kg, British Airways said in a release. Till date, only one piece of check-in baggage, weighing not more than 23kg, was permitted in the airline’s economy class.

“All passengers travelling in World Traveller (Economy Cabin) will be gifted an extra piece of checked baggage weighing 23kg for all bookings made on all flights during the winter season,” according to the release.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, airlines have been permitted to operate special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the bilateral air bubble pacts since July.