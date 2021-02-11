Passenger vehicle sales in India up 11% in January: SIAM

New Delhi

11 February 2021 11:39 IST

Passenger vehicle sales in January 2020 stood at 2,48,840 units

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 11.14% to 2,76,554 units last month, auto industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

As per the latest data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches to dealers also rose 6.63% to 14,29,928 units, compared to 13,41,005 units in January 2020.

Motorcycle sales increased 5.1% to 9,16,365 units as against 8,71,886 in January 2020.

Scooter sales were also up 9.06% at 4,54,315 units from 4,16,567 units a year ago.

Three-wheeler sales, however, declined by 56.76% to 26,335 units as compared with ₹60,903 units in January last year.

Vehicle sales across categories rose by 4.97% to 17,32,817 units last month as against 16,50,812 units in the year ago period.