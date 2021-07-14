Passenger vehicle sales doubled to 2.31 lakh units in June 2020: SIAM

Representational image only.

14 July 2021 16:33 IST

The wholesale dispatches of passenger vehicles more than doubled year-on-year to over 2.31 lakh units in June 2021, driven by low base amid easing of the pandemic-related lockdown restrictions, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

The industry body, however, added that overall vehicles remained “subdued” amid headwinds such as steep increase in commodity prices, semiconductor shortage, and fear of a third COVID-19 wave.

“In such an uncertain environment, the industry is working hard to maximise production and sales while ensuring safety of our people and customers,” Kenichi Ayukawa, President, SIAM, said.

As per the data released, passenger vehicles sales stood at over 2.31 lakh units, up from about 1.05 lakh units in June 2020. Within the passenger vehicle segment, car sales grew to 1.21 lakh units from 55,497 units in June 2020, utility sales to about 1 lakh units (from 46,201 units) and sales of vans stood at 9,495 units (as against 3,919 units).

The sales of two-wheelers stood at over 10.55 lakh units, a growth of 4% from 10.14 lakh units in the year-ago month. While scooter sales were down 10% to about 2.41 lakh units, motorcycles sales grew 10% to over 7.77 lakh units.

Overall, total vehicle sales across categories (PVs, two-wheelers and three wheelers) grew 14.6% from about 11.30 lakh units in June 2020 to over 12.96 lakh units in June 2021.