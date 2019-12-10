Passenger vehicle sales decline marginally in November

Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 0.84% to 2,63,773 units in November from 2,66,000 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic car sales were down 10.83% to 1,60,306 units as against 1,79,783 units in November 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month declined 14.87% to 8,93,538 units as against 10,49,651 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in November declined 14.27% to 14,10,939 units compared to 16,45,783 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 14.98% to 61,907 units in November, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 12.05% to 17,92,415 units from 20,38,007 units in November 2018, it added.