Passenger vehicle sales decline marginally in November

Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 0.84% to 2,63,773 units in November from 2,66,000 units in the year-ago period.
Domestic car sales were down 10.83% to 1,60,306 units as against 1,79,783 units in November 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Motorcycle sales last month declined 14.87% to 8,93,538 units as against 10,49,651 units a year earlier.
Total two-wheeler sales in November declined 14.27% to 14,10,939 units compared to 16,45,783 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of commercial vehicles were down 14.98% to 61,907 units in November, SIAM said.
Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 12.05% to 17,92,415 units from 20,38,007 units in November 2018, it added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.