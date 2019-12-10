Industry

Passenger vehicle sales decline marginally in November

Domestic car sales were down 10.83% to 1,60,306 units as against 1,79,783 units in November 2018. | File

Domestic car sales were down 10.83% to 1,60,306 units as against 1,79,783 units in November 2018. | File   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Total two-wheeler sales in November declined 14.27% compared to last year

Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 0.84% to 2,63,773 units in November from 2,66,000 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic car sales were down 10.83% to 1,60,306 units as against 1,79,783 units in November 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month declined 14.87% to 8,93,538 units as against 10,49,651 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in November declined 14.27% to 14,10,939 units compared to 16,45,783 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 14.98% to 61,907 units in November, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 12.05% to 17,92,415 units from 20,38,007 units in November 2018, it added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Industry
cars
automobile
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 11:33:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/passenger-vehicle-sales-decline-marginally-in-november/article30264722.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY