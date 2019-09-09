Passenger vehicle sales decline for 10th straight month; down 31.57% in August

The total vehicle sales in the country fell by 23.55% to about 18.21 lakh units in the last month, down from over 23.82 lakh units in August 2018, according to data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The data, released on Monday, showed that domestic passenger vehicle sales declined for the 10th straight month by 31.57%, about 1.96 lakh units from about 2.87 lakh units in August last year.

Within passenger vehicles segment, car sales slumped 41% to nearly 1.16 lakh units as against the over 1.96 lakh units in August 2018. Sales of utility vehicles stood at 71,478, down 2.20% from 73,085 units.

Total two-wheeler sales fell 22.24% during the month under review to about 15.14 lakh units compared to about 19.47 lakh units in August 2018. While motorcycle sales declined by 22.33% to about 9.37 lakh units as against 12.07 units in August 2018, scooter sales were down 22.19% to about 5.20 lakh units as against over 6.69 lakh units in the year-ago period.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 38.71%, 51,897 units, in August, down from 84,668 units. As per the data, sales of light commercial vehicles stood at 36,324 units, down 28.21% from 50,595 units a year-ago. Likewise, sales of heavy commercial vehicle tumbled 54.30% to 15,573 units from 34,073 units.