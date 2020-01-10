Passenger vehicle sales decline 1.24% in December

Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 1.24% to 2,35,786 units in December from 2,38,753 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic car sales were down 8.4% to 1,42,126 units as against 1,55,159 units in December 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month declined 12.01% to 6,97,819 units as against 7,93,042 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in December declined 16.6% to 10,50,038 units compared to 12,59,007 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 12.32% to 66,622 units in December SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 13.08% to 14,05,776 units from 16,17,398 units in December 2018, it added.

In 2019, the passenger vehicle sales declined by 12.75% to 29,62,052 units as compared with 33,94,790 units in 2018.

Vehicle sales across categories declined by 13.77% in January-December 2019 to 2,30,73,438 units as against 2,67,58,787 units in 2018.