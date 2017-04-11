Passenger vehicle sales accelerate to six-year high

Passenger vehicles sales grew at fastest pace in six years in 2016-17, crossing the 30 lakh-mark for the first time in India, according to the data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday.

Sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market grew 9.2% to 30.46 lakh units in 2016-17, compared with 27.89 lakh units sold in 2015-16.

“In terms of passenger vehicles, we crossed the three million mark for the first time,” said SIAM Deputy Director Sugato Sen. “The growth in passenger vehicles sales is driven largely by demand for utility vehicles ahead of sedans and hatchbacks.”

The sales of sports unity vehicles (SUVs) grew at a four-year high of 29.9% to 7.61 lakh units in 2016-17. However, the passenger cars segment slowed down to a three-year low of 3.8% to 21.02 lakh units.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki, with 47% market share, retained the top spot in terms of passenger vehicles sales followed by Hyundai Motors (17%) and Mahindra and Mahindra (8%). Tata Motors piped Honda Cars to gain the fourth spot in passenger vehicle sales.

The two-wheelers sales registered yearly growth of 6.9% to 1.75 crore units in 2016-17 after showing a modest growth of 3% in the last financial year. However, sales of three-wheelers declined by 4.9% to 5.12 lakh units and the total commercial vehicles sales grew 4.2% to 7.14 lakh units.

The overall automobile exports declined 4.5% in 2016-17 on account of sharp decline in export of three-wheelers and two-wheelers. The growth in export of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles stood at 16.2% and 5% respectively in 2016-17.

For the current financial year, SIAM expects overall passenger vehicles sales to grow 7-9%, two-wheelers 9-11%, commercial vehicles 4-6% and three-wheelers 4-6%.

BS-III inventory

Passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturers have an inventory of 1.20 lakh vehicles, compliant with old BS-III emission norms, worth ₹5,000 crore piled up following the Supreme Court’s order last month disallowing sales of such vehicles after April 1 because of nationwide implementation of BS-IV emission norms.

Automobile dealers offered a heavy discount to sell their inventory after Supreme Court on March 29 ordered registration and sale of BS-III vehicles from April 1. “Because of heavy discounting, there was a revenue loss of about ₹1,200 crore to the industry in all segments,” said Vishnu Mathur, DG, SIAM, adding that the industry requires a “predictable and consistent policy environment.”

Mr. Sen said: “While it will be possible to export some of the vehicles, other vehicles do not have any export market. Getting the vehicles back to the factory for changing the component (to upgrade to BS-IV standards) will be very expensive. Each company will have to take its own call on dealing with the inventory,”