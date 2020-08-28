Industry

Panel names Dinesh Kumar Khara for SBI top job

A state-run banks appointment panel on Friday recommended Dinesh Kumar Khara, one of the State Bank of India's (SBI) four managing directors, as the next chairman of India's top lender.

Unlike his predecessor, SBI's current chairman Rajnish Kumar did not get an extension to his term, which ends on October 7 after three years. The government will need to approve the Banks Board Bureau's recommendation.

Mr. Khara took up his current role, in which he oversees global markets and subsidiaries of SBI, in August 2016.

