‘Pace of apparel exports to key markets healthy’

‘Jan.-May U.S. shipments rise by 22%’

Apparel exports to major markets such as the U.S., Europe, U.K., Saudi Arabia, Canada, Japan, and Australia were recording healthy growth and the sector would contribute significantly in achieving India’s $400 billion exports target for the current fiscal year, AEPC said on Saturday.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A. Sakthivel said apparel exports were picking up in every western market.

“Exports to the U.S. increased by 22% during January-May 2021 as compared with the same period of previous year,” he said at the council’s 42nd Annual General Meeting.

“India’s exports face a duty disadvantage of 9.6% for exports to EU vis-a-vis exports from other countries like Bangladesh, Cambodia, Turkey, Pakistan and Sri Lanka,” Mr. Sakthivel said.

“In the U.K., Bangladesh continues to enjoy preferential trade benefits after the U.K.’s departure from the EU,” he added.