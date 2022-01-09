OYO booked over 5 lakh nights for New Year’s eve

Bookings were worth ₹110 crore: CEO

More than 10 lakh people booked for more than 5 lakh nights with hospitality chain OYO for New Year celebrations, generating bookings worth about ₹110 crore over the weekend on its global platform, according to company founder and group CEO Ritesh Agarwal.

In a social media post, he said 58% bookings for the New Year’s eve were made on the same day keeping the trend witnessed since December 2017 that reflected the “impulsive emotion and decision” related with travel.

“For all of us at OYO, it was a busy NY (new year),” he wrote in his post on the LinkedIn social platform.

He further said, “2021 booking was (the) highest among 90 pandemic weekends since April 2020 with total customer bookings globally on our platform worth (around) ₹110 crore ($14.6 million) over the weekend.” Mr. Agarwal said rooms booked on NY weekend of December 30-31 in 2021 stood at 5.03 lakh as compared to 1.02 lakh in 2016.