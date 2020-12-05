OVL strikes oil in Colombia block

new delhi

05 December 2020 22:30 IST

ONGC Videsh Ltd., the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has made a ‘significant’ oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia.

OVL struck oil while drilling an appraisal well, ‘Indico-2,’ in CPO-5 block in Llanos Basin of Colombia, the company said.

OVL is the operator in the block with 70% stake. Geopark Ltd., an independent oil and gas company focused in Latin America, has the remaining 30%.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Indico-2’ encountered a net pay of 147 feet which produced oil at 6,300 barrels per day.