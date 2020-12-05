Industry

OVL strikes oil in Colombia block

ONGC Videsh Ltd., the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has made a ‘significant’ oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia.

OVL struck oil while drilling an appraisal well, ‘Indico-2,’ in CPO-5 block in Llanos Basin of Colombia, the company said.

OVL is the operator in the block with 70% stake. Geopark Ltd., an independent oil and gas company focused in Latin America, has the remaining 30%.

‘Indico-2’ encountered a net pay of 147 feet which produced oil at 6,300 barrels per day.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2020 10:31:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/ovl-strikes-oil-in-colombia-block/article33259987.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY