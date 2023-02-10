ADVERTISEMENT

Over 4,900 new MNCs opened in India: Govt

February 10, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - New Delhi

A total of 1,333 MNCs have been closed down in the country, out of which 313 were foreign-based, Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash informed Rajya Sabha

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Around 1,333 multi-national companies (MNCs) have shut down in the country but more than 4,900 new ones have come up opening new avenues and job opportunities, Parliament was informed on February 10.

ALSO READ
Impose cap on royalty payments by MNCs to parent companies, SJM urges govt.

Responding during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said it is normal to see some MNCs get closed and some new to come up.

A total of 1,333 MNCs have been closed down in the country, out of which 313 were foreign-based and 1,017 were their subsidiaries, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I am happy to share that in comparison to it (the one closed down), 4,906 new MNCs have been opened. This will open new avenues and provide job opportunities," Mr. Parkash said.

The Minister, however, did not share the time period during which the MNCs were shut and new ones were opened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India / Rajya Sabha

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US