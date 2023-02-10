HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 4,900 new MNCs opened in India: Govt

A total of 1,333 MNCs have been closed down in the country, out of which 313 were foreign-based, Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash informed Rajya Sabha

February 10, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Around 1,333 multi-national companies (MNCs) have shut down in the country but more than 4,900 new ones have come up opening new avenues and job opportunities, Parliament was informed on February 10.

ALSO READ
Impose cap on royalty payments by MNCs to parent companies, SJM urges govt.

Responding during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said it is normal to see some MNCs get closed and some new to come up.

A total of 1,333 MNCs have been closed down in the country, out of which 313 were foreign-based and 1,017 were their subsidiaries, he said.

"I am happy to share that in comparison to it (the one closed down), 4,906 new MNCs have been opened. This will open new avenues and provide job opportunities," Mr. Parkash said.

The Minister, however, did not share the time period during which the MNCs were shut and new ones were opened.

Related Topics

India / Rajya Sabha

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.