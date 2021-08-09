Otis unveils online booking and sale of elevators in India

According to the company, its Gen2 Prime elevator, priced starting little less than ₹8 lakh, covers the low-rise building segment across India including individual houses.

Otis India has announced the introduction of booking and sale of elevators online in India.

The company on Monday, August 9, said it has unveiled a digital portal to enable its customers to book its best selling entry level Gen2® Prime elevator entirely online.

“We are the first major original equipment manufacturer in the vertical transportation industry to release this digital capability. Perhaps we are the first globally,” said Sebi Joseph, president, Otis India in an interview.

“Its a disruption. We were at the cusp of technological disruption and Covid accelerated it in a positive way,” Mr. Joseph said.

Using the company’s online portal, customers can customize their order, get a live quote, and book their elevators from their mobile phone or laptops, he said.

Bringing transparency into purchase of elevators, the company has made the prices available publicly. Once booking is completed the company’s sales team will contact the customer to finalise the order and trigger the order fulfilment process, he added.

“This initiative is important to all of us at Otis,” he said

“India, like much of the world, operates on a digital-first basis. So, we created this system to best meet our customers’ needs – especially our customers in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities,” he said.

The company’s Gen2 Prime elevator, priced starting little less than ₹8 lakh, covers the low-rise building segment across India including individual houses. With the digital booking process the company is planning to enhanced its coverage and reach in the rapidly growing Tier 2 /3 cities and grow its marketshare. During the pilot the company had seen inquiries going up by 15 to 20 elevators per day and this facility will be a game changer.

Otis said it is not just a booking website; it is a whole new business model. Its objective is to make elevator purchase as easy as buying an appliance, it said.

The Gen2 Prime is manufactured in India at the company’s Bengaluru manufacturing facility. This model is within the company’s best-selling flagship Gen2 product family.