‘OPEC+ move to hit recovery’

Oil producers’ decision to extend output cuts may hurt some economies, says India

India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer, on Friday said the decision by major producers to continue with output cuts as prices move higher could threaten the consumption led-recovery in some countries.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Thursday not to increase supply in April as they await a more substantial recovery in demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Crude prices rose after the announcement and are up 33% this year.

Brent crude futures for May on Friday rose to $67.44 a barrel, and are on track for an almost 2% gain this week.

“As one of the largest crude-consuming countries, India is concerned that such actions by producing countries have the potential to undermine consumption-led recovery and more so hurt consumers, especially in our price-sensitive market,” Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan told Reuters.

India, hit hard by the soaring oil prices, urged producers to ease output cuts and help the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

“We were really hopeful that OPEC and OPEC+ would have eased the production cuts to some degree taking into account the fragile recovery of the global economy, particularly in developing countries,” Mr. Pradhan said. Rising oil prices are posing fiscal challenges for India, where heavily-taxed retail fuel prices have touched record highs, threatening the demand-driven recovery.

India imports about 84% of its oil and relies on West Asian supplies to meet over three-fifths of its demand.

‘Use oil bought cheaply’

Responding to India’s repeated request for an increase in output, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman responded on Thursday by saying India should start using oil it bought cheaply during the price collapse last year.

“We will continue to work with each other... avoidance of volatility will help both producers and consumers,” the Saudi minister said.