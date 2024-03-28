Only 4% of organisations in India ready to tackle cybersecurity risks: Cisco

March 28, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - BENGALURU

Only 4% of organisations in India have a ‘mature’ level of readiness needed to be resilient against modern cybersecurity risks, said Cisco in its ‘2023 Cybersecurity Readiness Index’.

Enterprises today continue to be targeted with a variety of techniques that range from phishing and ransomware to supply chain and social engineering attacks, as per the index.

And while they are building defenses against these attacks, they still struggle to defend against them, slowed down by their own overly complex security postures that are dominated by multiple-point solutions, it observed.

Readiness is critical as 82% of respondents said a cybersecurity incident is likely to disrupt their business in the next 12 to 24 months. Some 99% of the companies are getting ready to take action to address newer cyber challenges and they are also planning to increase their cybersecurity budgets in the next 12 months.

These data were found after a survey among over 8,000 private sector security and business leaders across 30 global markets including India.

“In an era witnessing unprecedented proliferation of devices and rising AI-powered cyberattacks, it’s critical that organizations not only increase their investment in cybersecurity but also embrace an integrated platform approach to protect the five key pillars and take steps to reduce their security readiness gap,” said Samir Kumar Mishra, Director, Security Business, Cisco India & SAARC. “They must also ensure that AI is integrated into frontline defenses as part of their overall cybersecurity strategy to fortify their defenses against evolving threats, futureproof their operations, and strengthen security resilience in a digital-first world,” he added.

