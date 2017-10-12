Online guide for offline shopping

Laranya Infoedge Pvt. Ltd., a city-based company, on Thursday unveiled QOIE — a one-stop information hub that provides online, details of outlets for offline shopping across the city according to product category.
QOIE brings malls, markets and hi-street stores on a common platform to serve consumers with location-wise information to benefit consumers and retailers.
Now live in Kolkata, QOIE, has been introduced for iOS and Android users and also on Internet, with more than 1.5 lakh retailers stocking 400-plus national brands. The initiative is supported by promoters of Rupa & Co.
