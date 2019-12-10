Onida chairman Gulu Mirchandani bags CEAMA Lifetime Achievement Award

Gulu Mirchandani, founder chairman of Mirc Electronics Ltd. (Onida) has been conferred with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by CEAMA (Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association). The award was presented by Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur at an event in New Delhi on December 10.

Mr. Mirchandani, a veteran of Indian white goods industry was bestowed with this award for his “immense” contribution to the consumer electronics industry, which he has “shaped and formed over three decades of his entrepreneurial journey”.

CEAMA is an all-India organisation in the consumer electronics and durables sector. It has been in existence for over three decades. In a turbulent global economy, India is a rare “bright spot” that has continued its growth trajectory by manufacturing output under the initiative called ‘Make in India’.

Gulu Mirchandani, founder chairman, Mirc Electronics said, “I have been associated with consumer electronics for more than three decades. I have enjoyed every bit of building Indian iconic consumer electronics brand Onida. India is a young nation, and the aspirations of young people is driving this sector to new levels.”

“We are delighted to be part of the consumer success stories for last 38 years, and would strive to continuously innovate and solve the real-world consumer problems in durable space moving forward,” he added.