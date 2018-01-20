Industry

ONGC to acquire government stake in HPCL for ₹36,915 crore

ONGC will pay the government ₹473.97 per share, a premium of over 10% of the 60-day weighted average of HPCL’s scrip.

State-owned ONGC on January 20 said it will acquire the government’s entire 51.11% stake in HPCL for ₹36,915 crore.

ONGC will pay the government ₹473.97 per share, a premium of over 10% of the 60-day weighted average of HPCL’s scrip.

In a stock exchange filing, ONGC said “shares will be acquired against cash” and the transaction will be closed before month-end.

ONGC’s share had closed at ₹193.60 on BSE on January 19, down 0.23% over its previous close. HPCL shares traded last at ₹416.55, up 1.34%

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 11, 2020 6:55:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/ongc-to-acquire-government-stake-in-hpcl-for-36915-crore/article22480540.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY