Industry

ONGC reports first-ever quarterly loss

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Tuesday reported its first-ever quarterly loss after it took an impairment on the slump in oil and gas prices.

India’s top oil and gas producer reported a ₹3,098-crore loss in the January-March quarter compared with a profit of ₹4,240 crore in the same period a year back.

Chairman and managing director Shashi Shanker said ONGC booked an impairment loss of ₹4,899 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, reflecting valuation of the firm’s assets after a fall in crude oil prices. But for the impairment, the company would have booked a profit.

An impairment loss is a recognised reduction in the carrying amount of an asset that is triggered by a decline in its fair value.

The same reason also led to the company seeing FY20 net profit halving to ₹13,445 crore from ₹26,765 crore. Revenue in the fourth quarter fell to ₹21,456 crore from the ₹26,759 crore.

Mr. Shanker said overseas arm ONGC Videsh Ltd., too, saw its net profit for FY20 fall to ₹454 crore from ₹1,682 crore after it also took an impairment loss of about ₹3,000 crore.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2020 11:26:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/ongc-reports-first-ever-quarterly-loss/article31957981.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY