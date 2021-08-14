ONGC net soars over eightfold as crude price offsets output drop

New Delhi

14 August 2021 22:57 IST

State-owned energy explorer posts Q1 profit of ₹4,335 cr.; oil production slips 5%

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) reported net profit soared by almost 800% in the first quarter of the current fiscal year after more than a doubling of oil prices compensated for a decline in crude production.

Net profit in April-June at ₹4,335 crore was 772.2% higher than the ₹497 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal when demand as well as price had plummeted due to the COVID-19-related lockdown, the company said in a statement.

The company got $65.59 for every barrel of crude oil it produced and sold in the first quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal as compared with $28.87 per barrel realisation in April-June 2020.

Gas price was lower by a quarter at $1.79 per million British thermal unit.

The company produced almost 5% less crude oil at 5.4 million tonnes in the quarter while natural gas output was 4.3% lower at 5.3 billion cubic metres.

Oil, gas output slide

Of the oil production, ONGC produced 4.6 million tonnes from fields it operates and another 0.55 million tonnes from those in joint ventures with other partners. Own production was down 4.2% and joint venture output declined 2.8%.

ONGC’s own gas production slid 5.3% at 5.1 billion cubic metres while that of joint venture fields rose by a third to 0.2 billion cubic metres. Overall the gas output declined 4.3% to 5.3 billion cubic metres.

Gross revenue rose 77% to ₹23,022 crore.