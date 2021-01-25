Once again, TCS becomes the most valued domestic firm

New Delhi

25 January 2021 14:46 IST

Tata Consultancy Services had in March last year also reclaimed the status of the country’s most valued firm by market valuation

Tata Consultancy Services on January 25 surpassed Reliance Industries Ltd. to become the country’s most valued firm by market capitalisation.

During the afternoon trade, the market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was at ₹12,45,341.44 crore while that of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) was at ₹12,42,593.78 crore on the BSE.

Shares of RIL declined 4.84% to ₹1,950.30 on the BSE after its earnings failed to cheer investors.

Advertising

Advertising

In contrast, TCS gained 1.26% to touch its one-year high of ₹3,345.25.

Tata Consultancy Services had in March last year also reclaimed the status of the country’s most valued firm by market valuation.

Market capitalisation of companies changes daily with movement in their stock prices.