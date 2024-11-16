Omega Seiki Mobility plans to introduce hydrogen-powered three wheelers

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) which is into EVs has announced plans to produce hydrogen-powered three wheelers in India by the end of this financial year.

“We have approached multiple state governments and authorities to set up pilot projects with deployment of 50 to 100 vehicles to begin with and then to scale up,” said Uday Narang, Chairman, OSM.

He said Hydrogen Intelligence, a joint venture between OSM and Systemics, has developed hydrogen-powered three-wheelers that have proven capability to cover 700 km with a two kg cylinder.

“So far, many companies have launched Hydrogen-powered large trucks and cars, but keeping India’s need in focus, we have come up with the world’s first Hydrogen-powered Three Wheelers,” he said.

“We have already run these 3 Wheelers at Le Mans, France which covered 708 km in 24 hours.”

A fuel cell operates like a battery but generates electricity continuously. The hydrogen fuel is stored in tanks of various sizes, depending on the application.

“With 5 minutes of recharging of the battery, two kg of hydrogen costing only €30, can power our 3 Wheelers to travel over 700 km,” he said. “This demonstrates hydrogen’s viability and sustainability as an energy source,” he added.

Initially, the company will be using its existing production lines in Faridabad to manufacture these vehicles. “We are setting up our manufacturing plant near Chennai to leverage the port for exports. We will launch in Karnataka first, followed by Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other states,” Mr Narang said.

He said the company is in the process of raising Series B funding to meet its business expansion plans.