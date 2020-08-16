Old gold, jewellery to attract 3% GST

New Delhi

16 August 2020 02:02 IST

A panel of State Finance Ministers veered around to agree on a proposal to levy 3% GST on sale of old gold and jewellery to check tax evasion, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) also decided to implement the e-way bill system for transportation of gold within a State.

Mr. Isaac said on Friday that the GoM arrived at a consensus on bringing sale of old gold within the GST ambit under reverse charge mechanism (RCM). “Sale of old gold will attract GST at 3% under RCM.” This would check tax evasion as most smuggled gold is sold as old jewellery to evade GST.

Advertising

Advertising