Ola enables in-app ‘tipping’ globally

Ola, the mobility platform and a ride-hailing company, has rolled out a global feature for customers to reward drivers for going the extra mile to deliver a safe and high-quality ride experience.

Through Ola’s new in-app ‘tipping’ functionality, customers can now include a tip as a token of appreciation for their drivers’ for providing a great ride experience. The feature has been rolled out to all Ola users across India, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

As restrictions eased, the driver-partners on the Ola platform have had to follow a comprehensive safety protocol and sanitising cars after every trip, drivers have taken extra steps personally to keep themselves and their families safe. In this scenario, the in-app tipping feature serves as an opportunity for customers to reward drivers for going the extra mile, and contribute to increasing their earning potential. Customers can choose to voluntarily tip their drivers and the amount will be credited to the drivers’ account in its entirety as part of the regular earnings cycle, as per a company statement.

Driving awareness around this, Ola has also launched a social media campaign, #SayThanksWithATip, which seeks to recognise and reward those drivers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to deliver a great ride experience while drawing a spotlight on their efforts.

Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson at Ola, said, “Not only will the new functionality provide an opportunity for drivers to increase their earnings but will also showcase how a small gesture of solidarity and support from customers will drive our driver-partner community to go a long way.”

It may be recalled Ola’s rival Uber had introduced the feature on its app.