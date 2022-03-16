Ola Electric to launch SI Pro special edition in Gerua colour

March 16, 2022 01:15 IST

Bengaluru

Ola Electric would launch S1 Pro in a new, special edition, Gerua color, on the occasion of the upcoming Holi festival, said the company.

“The Gerua color can only be purchased on 17th and 18th of March. SI Pro is already available in 10 other colours and customers can purchase any of these anytime,’‘ the company said in a release.

Advertising

Advertising

The dispatch of Ola S1 Pro Garua from the Ola Futurefactory would start from April 2022. Orders for the scooter can be made on Ola App, as per the company