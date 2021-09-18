Ola e-scooters log ₹1,100-cr. sales in 2 days

Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said sales of S1 electric scooters crossed ₹1,100 crore in two days.

The executive noted while the firm has stopped the buying process now, the purchase window will reopen on November 1, just in time for Diwali.

On Wednesday, Ola Electric had commenced the sale process of its electric scooter, which comes in two trims — Ola S1 and S1 Pro. On day one, the company sold scooters worth ₹600 crore.

“In total, over two days, we have done over ₹1,100 crores in sales! This is unprecedented,” he said.