Okinawa unveils e-two-wheeler for delivery firms

Okinawa, an electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced the introduction of Okinawa Dual, a B2B electric two-wheeler in India priced at ₹58,998 . The two wheeler is customised to meet the varied needs of delivery companies and will be used for last-mile logistics.

With dual loading capacity on the front as well as the rear, the vehicle has been designed to cater to delivery of heavy items such as gas cylinders, heavy hardware equipment, water cans as well as day-to-day items such as groceries and medicines.

To begin with the company has ensured 92% localisation in its products and aims to take this to 100% by April 2021.

The two wheeler is powered by a 250 Watt electric motor and has a top speed of 25 kmph. For ease of charging, the company has included a 48W 55Ah detachable battery that can be charged 80% in 1.5 hours and fully in about 4-5 hours, delivering a 130 km range on a single charge.

Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said, "With the rise of ecommerce and last-mile deliveries fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for businesses in the delivery segment to consistently innovate, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency. “

“Moreover, switching to electric vehicles is the environmentally positive change that individuals and businesses aim to pledge today. With our new electric two wheeler we aim to electrify last mile delivery for businesses in India. Marking our entry into the B2B EV segment, Dual is a one-of-its-kind scooter that is set to disrupt the market. We are certainly optimistic to capture a significant share in the market within the next two years," he said.