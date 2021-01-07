Industry

Oil scales 11-month high as Saudi vows output cut

Fired-up: Saudi Arabia agreed to make additional, voluntary oil output cuts of 1 million bpd in February and March   | Photo Credit: AP

Oil prices rose on Wednesday to their highest since February 2020 after Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce output more than expected in a meeting with allied producers, while industry figures showed U.S. crude stock piles were down last week.

Brent crude rose as much as nearly 1% to $54.09 a barrel, the highest since February 26. It was at $53.87 a barrel at 10:36 a.m. after jumping 4.9% on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, agreed on Tuesday to make additional, voluntary oil output cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March, after a meeting with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major producers that form the group known as OPEC+.

Reductions agreed to by Saudi Arabia were included in a deal to persuade other producers in the OPEC+ group to hold output steady.

With coronavirus infections spreading rapidly in many parts of the world, producers are trying to support prices as demand takes a hit from new lockdowns.

OPEC member Iran’s seizure of a South Korean tanker in the Gulf on Monday also continued to support prices. Tehran denied it was holding the ship and its crew hostage while pushing for Seoul to release $7 billion of funds frozen under U.S. sanctions.

U.S. crude oil inventories dropped by 1.7 million barrels in the week to January 1 to 491.3 million barrels, American Petroleum Institute’s data showed.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2021 2:48:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/oil-scales-11-month-high-as-saudi-vows-output-cut/article33513718.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY