Oil, safe haven bonds surge on U.S. strikes

Oil prices jumped nearly $3 a barrel and gold, the yen and safe-haven bonds all rallied on Friday, after the U.S. killing of Iran’s top military commander in an air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions between the two powers.
The Middle East-focused oil markets saw the most dramatic moves with Brent crude futures leaping as much 4.5% to $69.20 a barrel, their highest since September, though the impact was felt across almost every asset class.
Europe’s STOXX 600 and Wall Street futures both fell around 1% as New Year optimism evaporated.
