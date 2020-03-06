Oil prices plunge over 5% on OPEC reports, coronavirus

London

06 March 2020 17:53 IST

The sudden plunge on Friday came with all eyes on Russia at the gathering of OPEC countries and non-cartel producers in Vienna.

World oil prices, already slumping on coronavirus fears, extended losses to more than 5% on Friday on reports that Russia wants to delay deeper output cuts recommended by its OPEC allies.

In London morning deals, Brent North Sea crude dived to $47.02 per barrel, the lowest levels since July 2017. WTI tumbled to $43.28 - the lowest since late 2018.

Prices recovered some of the losses, although Brent was still down 4.4% and WTI 4.3% lower on its level late on Thursday in New York.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is hoping to convince Moscow to back drastic production cuts to counter a predicted plunge in global oil demand triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, ministers from the OPEC grouping recommended a combined cut of 1.5 million barrels per day.