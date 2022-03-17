Odyssey Tech rolls out software product to simplify tax filing

This helps users digitally sign GST and income tax returns for all classes of assessees, including corporate taxpayers

Odyssey Technologies Limited on March 17 released ‘xorkeesign G2C’, a product that helps users digitally sign GST and income tax returns for all classes of assessees, including corporate taxpayers. It also helps register the digital certificates of company executives with the MCA portal.

“It is a free to use product. Right now, we are offering this service to banking sector. Very soon, we will be adding healthcare and education sectors,” said B. Robert Raja, MD.

xorkeesign G2C is a browser extension that stays invisible until a user accesses the income tax, GST or MCA portals and then helps the users sign their returns with no additional tool requirement.

It works on major platforms such as Microsoft Windows, Mac OS and Ubuntu. The target customers are CAs and other tax consultants, corporate tax departments, MSME and individual assessee, he said.

“xorkee is a patent pending infrastructure from Odyssey Tech. It seeks to unify the divergent digital signature application models prevalent today. When fully rolled out, it will be the biggest public key system in the world. Right now, it is the only product that works on android mobile phones. Apple Mac versions will be added soon,” he said.