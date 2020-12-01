October queries on card users grows on year: Transunion Cibil

Banks’ requests for information on credit card borrowers or ‘credit card inquiries’ in October surpassed the year-earlier level, a credit information company said on Monday.

This suggests consumer economic activity has materially improved since the easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures, Transunion Cibil said.

Festival purchases, coupled with pent-up demand, had resulted in improvement in many economic indicators in October. However, many observers are skeptical of demand enduring.