October fuel demand rises by about 2.5%

13 November 2020 03:03 IST

India’s fuel demand rose about 2.5% in October compared with a year earlier, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil Ministry showed on Thursday.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.78 million tonnes, the data showed. Demand for diesel, widely used for transportation as well as for irrigation needs in India, climbed 7.4% year-on-year to 6.99 million tonnes. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose about 4.3% to 2.65 million tonnes. Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas, sales increased about 3% to 2.42 million tonnes, while naphtha sales rose 15% to 1.3 million tonnes.

