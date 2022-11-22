Nykaa chief financial officer Arvind Agarwal quits

November 22, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The company is in the process of appointing a new CFO

PTI

Arvind Agarwal joined Nykaa from Amazon in July 2020. | Photo Credit: LinkedIn/@arvindgagarwal

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand name, on Tuesday said its chief financial officer Arvind Agarwal has resigned from the company.

Mr. Agarwal joined Nykaa from Amazon in July 2020 and is among key managerial personnel (KMP) who handled the initial public offer of the firm.

"Arvind Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited will be leaving the company, effective close of business hours on November 25, 2022, to pursue other opportunities in the digital economy & start-up space," Nykaa said in a regulatory filing.

"Arvind deserves kudos for the critical role he has played in Nykaa's emergence as a listed and profitable start-up. While we do regret losing him, we are conscious of his personal dreams, and wish him all the luck," FSN E-Commerce Ventures Founder and Chairperson Falguni Nayar said.

Also Read | Nykaa invests in 3 brands to enhance its portfolio

The company is in the process of appointing a new CFO, the filing added.

"It has been great to be a part of the incredible Nykaa journey thus far. All my learning and experiences to date, have set me up for pursuing different personal growth opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space. I wish Nykaa the very best for the growth path ahead and will always be a part of the Nykaa Family," Mr. Agarwal said.

