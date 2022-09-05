NTT Data Payment bags payment aggregator licence

September 05, 2022

NTT Data Payment Services India (erstwhile Atom Technologies Ltd.), an end-to-end payment service provider, said it has received an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a payment aggregator (PA) licence. Dewang Neralla, CEO of NTT DATA Payment Services, said, “This significant development brings us closer to our vision, that is, to develop NTT DATA Payment Services India as one of the top three payment service providers in the country through better services and superior products.”



