NTPC profit rises 19% to ₹4,626 cr in December quarter

State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday posted more than 19% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,626.11 crore in the December quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly driven by higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,876.36 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company rose to ₹33,783.62 crore in the quarter from ₹28,387.27 crore in the same period a year ago.

The Board of Directors in its meeting on Saturday also decided, inter alia, to pay interim dividend at the rate of 40% (₹4 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for the financial year 2021-22.

The gross power generation of the company stood a 72.70 billion units (BU) in the quarter, higher than 65.41 BU a year ago. The plant load factor (capacity utilisation) of its coal-based power units rose to 67.64% in the quarter from 64.31% in the year-ago quarter.

However, the PLF of its gas-based stations dipped to 6.24% in the quarter from 6.76% a year ago.

It got domestic coal supplies of 52.81 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the quarter, up from 45.56 MMT a year ago. Similarly, coal imports rose to 0.52 MMT in the quarter from 0.26 MMT a year ago.

Its average tariff rose to ₹3.91 per unit during April to December 2021, from ₹3.87 per unit in the same period a year ago.

The installed power generation capacity of the NTPC Group increased to 67,757.42 MW as on December 31,2021, from 62,975MW a year ago.


