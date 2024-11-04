NTPC, ONGC green arms form 50:50 JV for renewable energy play

Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) NTPC Limited and ONGC Limited have announced the formation of a 50:50 Joint Venture Company (JVC) through their green energy subsidiaries NTPC Green Energy Limited and ONGC Green Energy Limited respectively to further promote their interest around renewable and new energy.

NTPC shares jump more than 4% as renewable energy arm files draft papers to raise ₹10,000 crore via IPO

“Necessary statutory approvals from DIPAM and NITI Aayog have been obtained. This JVC will venture into various Renewable Energy (RE) and New Energy opportunities including Solar, Wind (Onshore/Offshore), Energy Storage (Pump/Battery), Green molecule (Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Green Methanol), E-mobility, Carbon Credits, Green Credits,” the PSUs said in a statement.

“The JVC will also seek opportunities to acquire renewable energy assets and will also consider participation in upcoming offshore wind tenders in Tamil Nadu and Gujrat,” the statement added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.