NTPC, ONGC green arms form 50:50 JV for renewable energy play

“The JVC will also seek opportunities to acquire renewable energy assets and will also consider participation in upcoming offshore wind tenders in Tamil Nadu and Gujrat,” a statement said 

Updated - November 04, 2024 01:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) NTPC Limited and ONGC Limited have announced the formation of a 50:50 Joint Venture Company (JVC) through their green energy subsidiaries NTPC Green Energy Limited and ONGC Green Energy Limited respectively to further promote their interest around renewable and new energy. 

NTPC shares jump more than 4% as renewable energy arm files draft papers to raise ₹10,000 crore via IPO

“Necessary statutory approvals from DIPAM and NITI Aayog have been obtained. This JVC will venture into various Renewable Energy (RE) and New Energy opportunities including Solar, Wind (Onshore/Offshore), Energy Storage (Pump/Battery), Green molecule (Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Green Methanol), E-mobility, Carbon Credits, Green Credits,” the PSUs said in a statement. 

“The JVC will also seek opportunities to acquire renewable energy assets and will also consider participation in upcoming offshore wind tenders in Tamil Nadu and Gujrat,” the statement added. 

Published - November 04, 2024 01:17 pm IST

