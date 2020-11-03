NTPC net dips 7.7%, approves buy-back

New Delhi

03 November 2020 03:37 IST

Board okays share buyback worth Rs 2,275.75 crore

NTPC on Monday reported a 7.7% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹3,494.61 crore for the September quarter mainly on higher expenses. Net profit was ₹3,788.11 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20, NTPC said in a filing.

Total income rose to ₹28,677.64 crore in the quarter, from ₹26,568.62 crore a year earlier. Gross power generation of NTPC Group in July-September 2020-21 was 67.67 billion units (BUs) as against 61.64 BUs in the same period last fiscal. The board on Monday approved the buy-back of 19.78 crore equity shares for ₹2,275.74 crore.

Advertising

Advertising