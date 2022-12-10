NTPC commissions 162 MW solar capacity in Ettayapuram

December 10, 2022 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - New Delhi

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has reached 57,801.27 MW

PTI

Representational file image. Photo: Arrangement

State-run power giant NTPC on December 10 said it has commissioned 162.27 MW of solar power capacity at Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 162.27 MW out of 230 MW Ettayapuram Solar PV Project at Tamil Nadu, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 12:00 Hrs. of 10.12.2022," it said in a BSE filing.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has reached 57,801.27 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity stands at 70,416.27 MW, it stated.

