ADVERTISEMENT

NSIL signs MoU with French company for long-term partnership to support satellite launch missions

January 31, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

NSIL is a Government of India company under the Department of Space (DoS). The MoU aims at establishing a long-term partnership between the two companies to meet the global commercial satellite launch service market needs.

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: B Jothi Ramalingam

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, and French satellite launch company Arianespace have signed an Memorandum of Understanding for a long-term partnership to support satellite launch missions.

NSIL is a Government of India company under the Department of Space (DoS).

The MoU aims at establishing a long-term partnership between the two companies to meet the global commercial satellite launch service market needs, NSIL said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Xi ready to 'break new ground' with France after India inks big defence deals with Macron

It said as part of MoU, the heavy lift launch vehicle LVM-3 of NSIL/ ISRO and Ariane-6 of Arianespace would address global launch service market needs, meeting the demand for launching heavier communication or earth observation satellites as well as satellites for mega constellations.

Global launch service market assessment for the decade indicates huge demand for launching satellites in GTO (Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit) and in LEO (Low Earth Orbit).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US