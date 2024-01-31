GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NSIL signs MoU with French company for long-term partnership to support satellite launch missions

NSIL is a Government of India company under the Department of Space (DoS). The MoU aims at establishing a long-term partnership between the two companies to meet the global commercial satellite launch service market needs.

January 31, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: B Jothi Ramalingam

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, and French satellite launch company Arianespace have signed an Memorandum of Understanding for a long-term partnership to support satellite launch missions.

NSIL is a Government of India company under the Department of Space (DoS).

The MoU aims at establishing a long-term partnership between the two companies to meet the global commercial satellite launch service market needs, NSIL said.

It said as part of MoU, the heavy lift launch vehicle LVM-3 of NSIL/ ISRO and Ariane-6 of Arianespace would address global launch service market needs, meeting the demand for launching heavier communication or earth observation satellites as well as satellites for mega constellations.

Global launch service market assessment for the decade indicates huge demand for launching satellites in GTO (Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit) and in LEO (Low Earth Orbit).

