Industry

NSDL freezes 3 foreign funds with ₹435 billion investment in Adani group, says media report

Shares of Adani group companies fell between 5% and 18% on Monday, after the Economic Times reported the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) had frozen the accounts of three foreign funds, which have a total investment of 435 billion rupees in Adani group companies.

Adani Enterprises and Nifty 50-listed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top losers, falling over 15% each.

The report said, citing an official, that the NSDL’s move could be because of inadequate beneficial ownership documentation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2021 10:06:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/nsdl-freezes-3-foreign-funds-with-435-billion-investment-in-adani-group-says-media-report/article34809110.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY