Rahul Bajaj, noted industrialist, passes away

Bajaj was not keeping well for quite some time and his last rites will be held on Sunday.

Rahul Bajaj, one of India’s top industrialists and chairman emeritus of Bajaj Auto Ltd passed away in Pune, a senior official of the automaker confirmed.

Mr Bajaj, 83, passed away at 2 pm. A former Rajya Sabha member, Mr Bajaj was forthright in his views and respected by all.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd chairman Sanjay Kirloskar said “He was A great visionary and a forthright and courageous individual who expressed his views fearlessly. And a warm human being.”

He is survived by two sons, Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj, and a daughter Sunaina Kejriwal.

He resigned from his position of non-executive director and chairman at Bajaj Auto on April 30 last year.

Condolences pour in

K.E. Raghunathan , Convenor of Consortium of Indian Associations said, “Sad to note, a lone and frank voice of an Industrialist , speaking what others could not, boldly is gone. He lived with a spine and role model for many. May his soul rest in peace.”

Leading industrialist and TVS Motor Company chairman Venu Srinivasan expressed his sincere condolences about the demise of Rahul Bajaj, the chairman emeritus of Bajaj group.

In his message, he said: “Rahul Bajaj strode across the Indian industrial landscape like a colossus. He was among the few stars who created the Indian automotive industry.”

Terming him as a pioneer who established a culture of quality and technology, Mr. Venu said Rahul stood for high integrity in business and stuck to his principles.

Rahul played a key role in industry bodies around the world like World Economic Forum and CII and was very well respected. He will be sorely missed, he concluded.