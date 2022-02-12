Rahul Bajaj, noted industrialist, passes away

Bajaj was not keeping well for quite some time and his last rites will be held on Sunday.

Rahul Bajaj, one of India’s top industrialists and chairman emeritus of Bajaj Auto Ltd passed away in Pune, a senior official of the automaker confirmed.

Mr Bajaj, 83, passed away at 2 pm. A former Rajya Sabha member, Mr Bajaj was forthright in his views and respected by all.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd chairman Sanjay Kirloskar said “He was A great visionary and a forthright and courageous individual who expressed his views fearlessly. And a warm human being.”

Bajaj was not keeping well for quite some time and his last rites will be held on Sunday.

He is survived by two sons, Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj, and a daughter Sunaina Kejriwal.

He resigned from his position of non-executive director and chairman at Bajaj Auto on April 30 last year.

K.E.Raghunathan , Convenor of Consortium of Indian Associations said, “Sad to note, a lone and frank voice of an Industrialist , speaking what others could not, boldly is gone. He lived with a spine and role model for many. May his soul rest in peace.”